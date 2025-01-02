Batic Investments and Logistics Company has announced that it has secured a major contract worth SAR96.2 million ($26 million) from Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services for the Haramain High-Speed Railway’s patrols project.

The scope of work includes provision of industrial security services and patrols between Makkah and Madinah, through Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC).

The three-year Haramain Rail contract was clinched through its key subsidiary, Arab Company for Security and Safety Services (AMNCO), said Batic Investments and Logistics Company in its filing to Saudi bourse Tadawul.

As per the deal, AMNCO will provide equipment and tools to Haramain High-Speed Railway for a three- year period in addition to deployment of trained and qualified security guards, it stated.

This, in turn, aligns with the work plan approved by Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) and the requirements of the High Commission for Industrial Security (HCIS). These services will be provided around the clock throughout the contract term at all specified locations.

AMNCO has extensive experience and a strong track record in providing security and safety services, cash transportation, and the management and operation of cash centres, it stated.

The company aims to meet the market’s security and safety needs through innovative methods and high-quality standards. Over the years, AMNCO has become a key partner for numerous government and private institutions, thanks to its unwavering commitment to professionalism and trust.

It also utilises the latest security technologies, including surveillance systems, CCTV, access control systems, and 24-hour monitoring, ensuring comprehensive and effective security solutions.-

