JEDDAH — Mediation efforts are crucial towards boosting peace and security around the world, Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Al-Khraiji said on Sunday.



He emphasized that such efforts are all the more imperative given the global status quo.



The international community should work as a cohesive unit to push forward mediation efforts in dealing with some of the most "complicated matters," Al-Khraiji told a pan-Islamic gathering to discuss mediation.



Saudi Arabia hosted on Sunday the Fourth Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference highlighting OIC’s role in maintaining regional and global peace and security.



The conference titled “Experiences and Prospects” was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the OIC in Jeddah, a press release said.



“The conference aims to enhance OIC’s role in the field of maintaining regional and global peace and security, as well as creating a new mechanism for mediation using OIC’s capacities and capabilities to resolve conflicts.



“This especially in light of the recent statistics indicating that more than 60% of conflicts occur in Islamic countries,” it said.



The conference is expected to discuss innovative ways and new roles for the OIC to participate in mediation efforts aimed at preventing and resolving conflicts.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).