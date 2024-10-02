RIYADH — Saudi Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Culture, Tourism and Entertainment Committee of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council Prince Badr bin Abdullah and Qatari Minister of Culture and Chairman of the committee Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani co-chaired on Monday the committee's first meeting, held at the Riyadh International Book Fair.



The committee members discussed the committee's achievements, its objectives and initiatives in the cultural, tourism, and entertainment domains. The meeting adopted several recommendations aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries.



Saudi Arabia and Qatar have close ties and are striving to boost cooperation and integration, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar's National Vision 2030.



Prince Badr and Sheikh Abdulrahman also toured the fair, of which the State of Qatar is the guest of honor. Around 2,000 publishing houses from 30 countries are taking part in this year's fair, which brings together Saudi and international writers, publishers, and readers with the aim of promoting cultural exchange and knowledge sharing.

