RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and Kuwait underscored their unequivocal stance regarding the Durra field, asserting its location entirely within Kuwait's exclusive maritime areas.

They emphasized that the natural resources in the divided submerged area, including the Durra field, are shared exclusively between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. This unequivocal stance rejects any claims of rights by any other party in this area.



The assertion of this stand came in a joint statement issued following the visit of Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. During the visit, the Kuwaiti Emir held talks with Saudi Arabia's King Salman, as well as Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman.



The two nations renewed their call on Iran to engage in negotiations over the eastern border of the divided submerged area, involving Kuwait and Saudi Arabia as one party, in accordance with international law.



Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have reaffirmed their call to neighboring Iraq to honor the 2012 agreement concerning the regulation of navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway.



The joint statement emphasized the importance of the Khor Abdullah agreement, which came into force on December 5, 2013, after ratification by both countries and subsequent submission to the United Nations on December 18, 2013.



The two nations expressed their disapproval of Iraq's unilateral cancellation of the security exchange protocol established between Kuwait and Iraq in 2008, as well as the endorsed map signed between the two countries on December 28, 2014. The map included a clear mechanism for amendment and cancellation.



Moreover, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reiterated their support for the UN Security Council Resolution No. 2107 (2013). This resolution seeks the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to facilitate efforts in determining the fate of missing Kuwaitis, and third-country nationals, and the return of the seized Kuwaiti property, including national archives.



The joint statement covered various aspects of cooperation, including economic, commercial, and investment collaboration. Both sides hailed the growth of trade relations and mutual investments, emphasizing the importance of expanding economic cooperation and partnership, aligning with their respective visions – Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Kuwait's Vision 2035.



The Saudi side extended an invitation to Kuwaiti investors and companies to expand their presence in the Kingdom and take advantage of available investment opportunities. Additionally, the two nations expressed their desire to sign an agreement to prevent double taxation.



On the defense and security front, both countries highlighted their commitment to strengthening defense cooperation and strategic relations to ensure regional security and stability. They emphasized the importance of combating crimes such as drug trafficking, border security, extremism, and terrorism, and promoting a culture of moderation and tolerance.



Regarding the Palestinian territories, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait voiced deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli occupation's military operations. They called for international action to halt the Israeli aggression, protect civilians, and enable humanitarian organizations to provide aid to Palestinians. They stressed the need for a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue based on a two-state solution, the Arab Peace Initiative, and relevant UN resolutions.



The joint statement also addressed the Yemeni crisis, expressing support for international and regional efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution. Kuwait praised Saudi Arabia's initiatives aimed at encouraging dialogue and reconciliation among Yemeni parties, as well as the Kingdom's humanitarian aid efforts.



Regarding navigation in the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait emphasized the importance of maintaining security and stability in the region and respecting the right to safe maritime navigation in accordance with international law and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982. They called for restraint and de-escalation amid the region's heightened tensions.

