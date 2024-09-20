Saudi Engines Manufacturing Company (Makeen) has signed an MoU with Danish firm DESMI to collaborate in distribution, localise production and provide after-sales services related to pumps, pumping solutions and environmental solutions.

The MoU was signed at the fifth edition of the Saudi Maritime and Logistics Congress held in Dammam, a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which emphasises economic diversification and industrial localisation.

Transfer of expertise

The agreement includes the transfer of cutting-edge technical expertise, facilitating the exchange of advanced manufacturing technologies, expanding market reach and reducing costs through improved production and logistics efficiency.

It seeks to build a sustainable national workforce, contributing to the kingdom’s long-term economic and social prosperity while enhancing service delivery through rapid response and support for after-sales services for all customers.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of Makeen Bader bin Abdullah Al Zaabi stated that the collaboration represents a significant achievement that will enhance industrial capabilities and contribute to economic growth and technological advancement in the kingdom.

