RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice, announced on Monday the adoption of the wage clause in the notarized employment contract as an enforceable document. This qualitative step aims to enhance the protection of rights in the labor market and consolidate the principles of commitment and fairness between contractual parties. This step is achieved through the technological link between the Qiwa and Najiz platforms.

The wage clause is a legal document that allows the worker or employer to submit a request for enforcement in the event of non-payment of wages, without the need for additional documents. Verification is automatically completed through the link with the Madad platform.

This reliable mechanism enhances the speed of processing and contributes to facilitating access to rights, which reflects a stable work environment and raises levels of compliance. To benefit from the executive bond, the employment contract must be documented through the Qiwa platform and an implementation number must be obtained from the Ministry of Justice's documentation center.

If the worker does not receive their full wage within 30 days of the due date, or if they receive it partially after 90 days, they can submit an electronic implementation request through the Najiz platform. The other party, the employer, has the right to object within five days from the notification date.

The decision will be implemented in three gradual phases, beginning on October 6, 2025, for new or updated contracts. It will then include renewed fixed-term contracts starting March 6, 2026, and ending with indefinite-term contracts in the third phase, which begins on August 6, 2026. This will give various establishments and workers the opportunity to gradually adapt to the new procedure.

The ministry called on all employers and workers to review the guidance available on its website, which includes details of the controls, procedures, beneficiary categories, and application mechanisms, along with frequently asked questions.

It is noteworthy that adopting the authenticated employment contract as an executive document embodies one of the development paths launched by the ministry to build a work environment based on clarity and transparency. This will also enhance the confidence of the parties to the contractual relationship, by providing digital tools that regulate obligations and preserve rights in a proactive manner.

This will lead to limiting disputes and contributing to improving the quality of the contractual relationship, and ensuring the implementation of rights in a fair and effective manner, as it includes all workers who have authenticated employment contracts. This reflects the comprehensiveness of the initiative and its fairness in dealing with all parties to the contractual relationship.

