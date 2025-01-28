Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, received Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

They also exchanged views on regional and international developments and the efforts being made to address ongoing issues.The reception was attended by Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al Farhan, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Fahd Abu Al-Nasr, Saudi Ambassador to Turkey.

