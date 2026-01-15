Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with Emaar Properties to expand Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station, in response to the sustained growth in passenger demand, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as religious and national holidays and major occasions.

On completion, the station’s total area will increase from 6,700 sq m to 8,500 sq m with bigger station entrances and pedestrian bridges to facilitate smoother passenger access, expand concourse and platform areas, and add new escalators and lifts.

The scope of work also includes separating entry gates from exit gates, increasing the number of fare gates, and expanding commercial areas to boost revenue generation, said the statement from RTA.

Additionally, the project encompasses the implementation of integration elements with public transport services and other mobility modes, as well as landscaping works.

The station’s passenger handling capacity will increase from 7,250 passengers per hour to 12,320 passengers per hour, representing a 65% increase. Following the completion of the expansion works, the station’s daily capacity will reach up to 220,000 passengers, it stated.

This is one of the most important stations on the Dubai Metro network, owing to its strategic location near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Downtown Dubai area.

The station represents the most convenient and accessible option for residents and visitors travelling to and from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall precinct, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as national and religious holidays and major occasions.

"The expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station represents a strategic investment at the heart of Dubai’s urban core, where tourism and economic activity are most concentrated," said Mattar Al Tayer, the Director General and Chairman of RTA Board of Executive Directors, after signing the deal with Mohamed Alabbar, the Founder of Emaar and Noon, and Chairman of Eagle Hills on the sidelines of the Dubai World Project Management Forum.

"The project underscores RTA’s commitment to proactive infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth in population and visitor numbers, while enhancing traffic flow and ensuring smoother mobility during peak periods and major occasions," he stated.

"Increasing the station’s capacity by 65%, and raising its daily handling capability to up to 220,000 passengers, will deliver a qualitative leap in metro services in the Downtown Dubai area, especially during peak periods such as New Year’s celebrations and national and religious holidays," explained Al Tayer.

"This enhancement will ensure the highest standards of safety, comfort and passenger flow efficiency, while supporting the continued growth in ridership and the expected increase through to 2040. He noted that the station has recorded a 7.5% growth in passenger numbers over the past five years," he added.

Alabbar said this agreement lies at the core of Emaar’s vision to develop integrated urban destinations that place people at the heart of design and planning, while ensuring ease of access, seamless mobility, and a rich experience for everyone who lives in or visits Dubai.

"The expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station represents a direct investment in quality of life and people’s happiness by reducing travel times, facilitating access to Dubai’s most prominent landmarks, and enhancing the visitor experience during peak periods, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations and holiday seasons, which witness the highest levels of movement in the area," he added.

