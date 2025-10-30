Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik issued Royal Decree No 93/2025 on Wednesday ratifying an air transport agreement between the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, signed in Montreal on September 22, 2025.

Article 1 ratifies the aforementioned agreement in accordance with the version attached to this decree.

Article 2 states that this decree will be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from its date of issue.

