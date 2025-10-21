REEF Luxury Developments, a Dubai-based pioneer in innovative real estate solutions, has officially broken ground on its prime residential project - REEF 999 - located within Al Furjan community.

The milestone marks another step in the company’s commitment to redefining modern living through functional design and sustainable innovation.

Being set up at an investment of AED300 million ($81.6 million), the project will comprise 142 residences, in a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive Sky Villas that feature private Winter Gardens. Inspired by the natural structure of coral reefs, the design blends modern minimalism with organic detail to create elegant, functional interiors.

It will also feature the company’s patented outdoor-cooled Sunken Balcony and the Winter Garden, providing residents with comfortable, livable outdoor spaces year-round, even during Dubai’s peak summer months, said the developer.

Residents will have access to over 60,000 sq ft of amenities, including co-working spaces, yoga areas, a vegetable garden, BBQ areas, cricket pitches, pickleball, badminton, and volleyball courts, a 360° jogging track, tennis and paddle courts.

The project, which will be ready by Q2 2027, also boasts amenities such as a Jacuzzi, swimming pools with Baja shelves, shaded sitting areas, an open-air cinema, decking areas, and kids’ play zones, offering a balanced and connected community lifestyle, it stated.

Samer Ambar, CEO of REEF Luxury Developments. said: "We are pleased to mark the groundbreaking of REEF 999, which reflects our continued focus on redefining outdoor living in Dubai. The project combines innovative design and patented technology to maximize livable spaces while offering strong investment value and an elevated lifestyle experience."

Strategically located, it provides easy access to major highways, metro connectivity, and nearby destinations such as Dubai Marina, Expo City Dubai, and Al Maktoum International Airport, he added.-

