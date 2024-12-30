Qatar Tourism’s desert activation at Ras Abrouq, running until January 18, attracts a large number of visitors its unique landscape, cultural experiences, immersive zones, adventure activities, and heritage offerings.

Qatar Tourism (QT)’s promotion of Ras Abrouq strengthens the country’s identity as a diverse tourism destination, blending its natural landscapes, cultural heritage, and contemporary entertainment offerings, an industry expert has said.



“By focusing on these exclusive offerings, Qatar is attracting high-end tourists seeking unique and unforgettable experiences, further enhancing its global appeal,” Outing Qatar founder and managing director Mosaad Moustafa Eleiwa told *Gulf Times.



He said this strategic move comes as Qatar continues to grow as a luxury destination, particularly for winter tourism.



The current tourism calendar during this period, Eleiwa added, is tailoured to cater to elite travelers who seek unique accommodations, bespoke safari activities, farm-to-table dining events, and wellness retreats.



The QT’s first-of-its-kind desert activation at Ras Abrouq, running until January 18, enthralls visitors with its unique landscape, cultural experiences, immersive zones, adventure activities, and heritage offerings.



Eleiwa cited the marketing potential of Ras Abrouq, saying that it can be positioned as a premier destination.



He cited “Our Habitas Ras Abrouq”, a five-star resort that offers private villas, wellness programmes, and adventure activities like kayaking and desert exploration, as a prime example of this.



Eleiwa said that promoting Ras Abrouq includes integrating cultural experiences like workshops on calligraphy and falconry, alongside live performances and camel parades.



He added that the area, located beside Al Reem Biosphere Reserve, offers various adventure and nature activities, including safaris, stargazing, and exploring the area’s iconic limestone formations.



“By launching exclusive global marketing campaigns that showcase Ras Abrouq as a serene, yet opulent desert escape that combines adventure, relaxation, and culture, featuring it in streaming platforms like TOD, Shahid, or even an international movie production,” Eleiwa said, “Qatar can significantly enhance its brand.”



Collaboration among entities like the QT and Outing Qatar, he said, is instrumental in innovating and expanding winter tourism.



Such co-operation, Eleiwa continued, includes co-creating unique experiences and developing exclusive events such as private desert safaris, cultural festivals, and luxury glamping experiences at destinations like Ras Abrouq and Sealine Beach.



He said that partnerships on events such as the Katara Winter Carnival or dhow heritage festivals also promote local heritage by highlighting Qatar’s culture while appealing to international visitors.



Eleiwa stressed that digital platforms play a key role in promoting events, offering virtual tours, and making it convenient to book activities like Lusail Winter Wonderland or hot air balloon rides.



He added that teaming up with airlines and hospitality providers creates curated travel packages, specifically targeting GCC families and global luxury travellers, enhancing accessibility.



“The success of this approach signals a positive trajectory for Qatar’s ongoing efforts to establish itself as a global tourism hub,” Eleiwa said.

