Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s economy continues to achieve rapid growth and attract investment under a clear strategy for diversification, with the private sector positioned to drive the next phase of growth in line with the Third National Development Strategy, the final stage of Qatar National Vision 2030, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Malki has said.

MoCI hosted the first Public–Private Sector Dialogue Forum, yesterday which gathered senior government officials and private sector representatives. The inaugural event provided a platform to tackle key challenges, develop practical solutions and initiatives, and strengthen cooperation between both sectors in support of Qatar’s economic development.

Delivering the opening speech, Al-Malki affirmed that convening the forum reflects the Ministry’s commitment to establishing direct and regular communication with the private sector. The forum fosters transparency and trust, while enabling the exchange of perspectives and the development of recommendations aligned with national economic priorities, he noted.

He also highlighted recent achievements and major reforms that have improved the business environment through legislative updates, regulatory changes, and digital solutions.

These measures have significantly enhanced Qatar’s global standing: the country now ranks ninth in the 2025 IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, entered the top ten for the first time, and rose to fifth place worldwide in the Business Efficiency pillar.

Al-Malki confirmed that the Ministry, to strengthen the legal framework, is preparing new legislations, including an updated Public–Private Partnership Law, a Foreign Investment Law, and a Bankruptcy Law, all aligned with international best practices.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Malki with other officials during the panel discussion at the forum, yesterday.

MoCI Undersecretary stressed that the private sector is a key partner in Qatar’s development journey. Constructive cooperation and the integration of efforts between government and business are essential to transforming challenges into opportunities, he noted.

Al-Malki said, business procedures have been streamlined. Investors now automatically receive a tax number upon issuance of a commercial registration, alongside approvals for labour recruitment. Ninety-five percent of services are available online via the single-window platform, and a new multilingual portal has been launched to serve both local and international investors. Foreign investors can now participate in more than 1,400 business activities.

Further reforms include the removal of requirements to match commercial activities for imports and the adoption of a unified GCC customs tariff, reducing costs, broadening sourcing options, and eliminating shipment rejections due to licensing. Industrial incentives—such as reduced leasing rates for industrial, logistics, and commercial land—are saving the private sector more than QR100m annually.

In addition, environmental permit processes have been simplified for 90% of industrial activities, lowering costs, enhancing project feasibility, and supporting entrepreneurship in value-added sectors.

During the forum, Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development, H E Saleh Majid Al-Khulaifi delivered a presentation outlining the Ministry’s main initiatives to strengthen partnership with the private sector.

These include the creation of sectoral committees covering industry, trade, logistics, health, and technology, tasked with monitoring sector-specific challenges and proposing practical solutions.

He noted that the Ministry’s ‘roundtable’ initiative has already produced several solutions that have been implemented, while others remain under study or in progress.

The forum featured a panel discussion with H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Malki, H E Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, and H E Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour. The panelists reviewed achievements and recent regulatory reforms that have enhanced the business environment and supported private sector growth.

The forum concluded with working sessions led by the Business Environment Development Committees, with the participation of sectoral committees and private sector representatives across industry, trade, logistics, health, and technology.

