Qatar Chamber Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba took part in the 10th Arab Chinese Businessmen Conference held in Riyadh on June 11 and June 12.

Titled ‘Investment and Financing along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRA), the conference was inaugurated by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and attended by a host of ministers and decision-makers from various countries.

“The conference opens the way to discover investment opportunities available in both China and the Arab countries, and to discuss methods of promoting bilateral investments, especially in the energy, agriculture, and mining sectors, in addition to advance technological industries,” said Al Athba.

He also referred to the history of Qatar-Chinese business relations that have been witnessing continuous growth, positioning China as a significant business partner, where the trade volume reached up to QR95.7 billion in the year 2022, compared to QR65.9 billion in the year 2021, representing a growth of 45 percent.

He said that Qatar imports mainly mobile phones, cars, and self-processing digital devices from China, while the exportation to China is mainly oil and hydrocarbon gases, copper and polyethylene.

Al Athba confirmed the determination of both countries to promote cooperation in all fields, especially business and investment.

He pointed out the significance of China as an investment hub, offering various opportunities and an attractive environment for Qatari businessmen.

He also indicated a continuous determination to enhance cooperation with the Chinese side, and to pave the way to Qatari businessmen to establish closer bonds with their Chinese counterparts in a manner that promotes business and investment relations.

