Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, met on Tuesday with Commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper, who is currently visiting the country.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that the meeting discussed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States and ways to support and strengthen them, particularly in the areas of military and defense cooperation, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.