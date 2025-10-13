Qatar - The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced the entry into force of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement between Qatar and Türkiye.



“The strategic milestone strengthens mutual trade and economic relations, by boosting trade and investment flows, regulating competition, facilitating the movement of goods and services, and creating new opportunities for the business communities of both sides,” MoCI said last night.



The Ministry stated that the agreement reflects the depth of bilateral relations, particularly in the economic sphere, which continue to grow under the visionary leaderships of both nations.



It also embodies Qatar’s vision to diversify its economic partnerships and expand its global market presence — particularly in the Turkish market, which offers strong potential across multiple vital sectors.



The agreement introduces several key advantages, most notably preferential trade exchange, granting Qatari products easier and more favorable access to the Turkish market.



It also fosters a more enabling business environment by removing barriers and streamlining trade procedures, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of Qatari exporters and opening wider prospects for expansion in Türkiye.



This agreement represents an important step in advancing economic cooperation between the two countries and supports the shared goal of reaching a bilateral trade volume of $5bn in the near future.

