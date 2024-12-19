Main drivers are government’s ambitious strategy to make Qatar a tourist destination, growing population and rising income levels, according to Alpen Capital

Retail sales in Qatar projected to grow at an annualised rate of 2.2% up to 2028, according to researcher Alpen Capital.



Main drivers are government’s ambitious strategy to make Qatar a tourist destination, growing population and rising income levels, Alpen Capital said in a recent report.



The government's efforts are anchored around three pillars, which are business facilitation, family-oriented activities and enhancing cultural experiences, it said.



The country is actively leveraging its modern infrastructure to enhance the MICE market while also establishing new leisure destinations and districts, launching luxury shopping centres and investing in its natural assets.



Qatar is also likely to benefit from the long-list of global sporting events lined up to take place in the country during the forecasted period.



Qatar’s retail industry is currently going through a period of rapid expansion with several regional and international brands expanding their presence across the country. This has led to increased footfall in markets such as Doha and the market is expected to witness significant traction as Qatar gears up to host numerous global sporting events.



As part of Qatar National Vision 2030, the government is working to diversify the country's economy with the travel and retail sectors being recognised as two of the main drivers, Alpen Capital noted.



The high level of wealth coupled with rising population (1.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2023), an expanding tourism sector (74.1% CAGR between 2020 and 2023), and continued investments towards infrastructure development has thus positioned the country as a promising retail market in the GCC.



Consequently, the retail sector is undergoing transformation from traditional independent shops and souqs to modern shopping malls, supermarkets, and digital platforms that feature a wide range of domestic and international brands.



“This transition not only offers a broader variety of products but also enhances shopping experiences, attracting a diverse consumer base,” the report said.



Amid a rising demand for global brands, sales across e-commerce platforms in Qatar is estimated to have grown at a CAGR of 8.1% between 2018 and 2023 to reach $2.8bn in 2023.



The sector’s contribution to GDP stood at 1.2% as of 2023, second highest in the region and above the GCC average of 1%, Alpen Capital said.



This has been primarily driven by the government’s NDS-3 (2024-2030), a commitment to diversification and sustainability for future prosperity.



In order to facilitate growth within the sector, the country has been leveraging customs programmes and trade agreements, investing in strong ICT infrastructure and advanced technologies, as well as using PPP models to bolster its logistics and industrial infrastructure.



Although it accounted for just 13.2% of the total GCC e-commerce market as of 2023, the industry is witnessing an influx of platforms offering niche products and services.



Post-pandemic, several retailers in Qatar have moved to a blended, omni-channel distribution strategy, which involves boosting and expanding their digital offerings while also maintaining a brick-and-mortar footprint.



Qatar is also regarded as the world’s fastest-growing luxury market that encompasses a diverse range of goods, spanning from high-end fashion attire, accessories, timepieces, jewellery, cosmetics, fragrances, and high-end vehicles among others.



Qatari luxury goods market is also in the midst of a digital transformation, as brands are adopting e-commerce platforms, utilising social media for marketing, and employing digital engagement tactics to connect with millennial and tech-savvy affluent consumers.



As of 2023, Qatar’s supply of organised retail space exceeded 2.3mn sq m of gross leasable area (GLA).



Supply in the organised retail real estate sector in the country has remained largely static in 2023, Alpen Capital said.

