The number of ships calling on Qatar's three ports stood at 2,276 in January-September, which saw an 11.3% growth compared to the previous year period. May saw the maximum number of ships berthed at 294, of which 153 was at the Hamad Port, according data released by Mwani Qatar.

Qatar saw a robust year-on-year double-digit jump in ships arrival through Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports in the first nine months (9M) of this year, leading to higher movement of containers, cargoes, livestock, RORO (vehicles) and building materials, according to official data.



The positive momentum in the maritime sector is expected to continue in the light of the 12-month optimistic outlook, especially for the country’s non-energy private sector, as indicated by the purchasing managers’ index of the Qatar Financial Centre and the forecasts of the International Monetary Fund.



The building materials traffic through the three ports amounted to 488,069 tonnes in the review period, which reported the maximum growth of 84.37% on a yearly basis. In March 2024, as much as 88,131 tonnes of building materials were handled by the ports.



The general cargo through three ports amounted to 1.34mn tonnes in the first nine months of 2025, surging 4.69% on an annualised basis. The maximum cargo handled was in August this year at 254,528 tonnes.



Hamad Port – whose multi-use terminal is designed to serve the supply chains for the RORO, grains and livestock – was seen handling 120,710 freight tonnes (F/T) of breakbulk and 108,026 F/T of bulk in August this year.



The three ports handled as many as 91,266 RORO in January-September 2025, registering a 2.21% increase on an annualised basis. In January this year, RORO movements was to the tune of 12,841 units, of which 12,823 was through Hamad Port.



The container handling through the three ports stood at 1.11mn TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 9M-2025, rising 1.83% year-on-year. The containers handled was seen the maximum in May at 142,843 TEUs.



Hamad Port - which features an intermodal transport network that offers direct and indirect shipping services to more than 100 destinations, facilitating efficient transportation and logistics services locally and abroad - saw a total of 143,168 TEUs in May 2025.



The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.



With a stacking area of 176,000sq m, the container terminal 2 or CT2 is equipped with the latest advanced technology, including remote-operated ship-to-shore cranes, hybrid rubber-tyred gantries, and electric tractors.



Hamad Port, which recently celebrated a huge milestone of exceeding 10mn TEUs since beginning operations in 2016, has rapidly evolved into a critical hub for international shipping, catering to the needs of all major global shipping lines.



The three ports were seen handling 403,868 livestock heads in January-September this year, which however showed a 6.28% decline year-on-year. The heaviest movement of livestock through three ports was reported in May when it was 80,396 units. Hamad Port alone handled 18,000 livestock heads in May 2025.

