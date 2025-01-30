Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani and Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, H E Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef inaugurated yesterday, the Oman-Qatar Economic Forum, held in Muscat, on the sidelines of the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Sultanate of Oman.

The forum drew large participation from top businessmen, investors, and leaders of major Qatari and Omani companies in diverse industries.

The forum aims to enhance trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the two countries and unlock new prospects for the Qatari and Omani private sectors to establish investment projects in the sectors of mutual interest. It is a pivotal step toward expanding cooperation and delivering new investment opportunities that help achieve economic and commercial benefits for both sides.

In his opening speech, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani stressed the depth of the relations between the State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman based on a shared history and close ties between the two peoples. He pointed out that the Qatar-Oman bilateral relations have witnessed significant development, thanks to mutual official visits and a shared willingness of both leaderships to advance bilateral cooperation and unlock new prospects for partnership and investment.

He assessed that the forum represents a pivotal platform for enhancing dialogue between the public and private sectors in both countries, as it stimulates partnerships and mutual investments, noting that the volume of trade exchange between Qatar and Oman exceeded $1.8bn by the end of 2024.

His Excellency urged businessmen and investors in the Sultanate of Oman to leverage the unique business and investment environment in the State of Qatar, and the promising opportunities in the key sectors designated under Qatar National Development Strategy.

During the forum, the two parties highlighted the advantages of the business environment in both countries, and discussed pathways to enhance cooperation in various fields. The forum comprised several dialogue sessions under the titles: “A Shared Future Vision for Industrial and Logistics Integration between Qatar and Oman”, “Tourism and Hospitality Towards Sustainability: Enhancing Tourism and Hospitality Prospects between Qatar and Oman”, and “Technology and Digital Services: Towards an Integrated Digital Economy between Qatar and Oman”.

