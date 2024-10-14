Qatar: Meteorology department warns of poor horizontal visibility

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming relatively hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.Offshore, the weather will be hazy at times, the report added.Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 feet; while offshore will be 1 - 3 feet.Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 4 - 10 km.Area High Tide Low Tide Max------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 01:36 - 13:54 06:56 - 21:50 35Mesaieed 04:03 - 15:31 23:35 - **:** 35Wakrah 01:10 - 14:16 07:50 - 21:46 34Al Khor 14:23 - 02:38 21:48 - 08:32 36Ruwais 02:38 - 14:26 08:32 - 21:16 32Dukhan 07:18 - 19:32 01:05 - 13:15 33Abu Samra 06:29 - 18:58 01:43 - 11:19 37Sunrise: 05:32 LT Sunset: 17:07 LT-------------------------