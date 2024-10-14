Social media
Qatar: Meteorology department warns of poor horizontal visibility

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT

Staff writer, Gulf Times
October 14, 2024
Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming relatively hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected poor horizontal visibility at places at first.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming northeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 feet; while offshore will be 1 - 3 feet.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km/ 2 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha 01:36 - 13:54 06:56 - 21:50 35
Mesaieed 04:03 - 15:31 23:35 - **:** 35
Wakrah 01:10 - 14:16 07:50 - 21:46 34
Al Khor 14:23 - 02:38 21:48 - 08:32 36
Ruwais 02:38 - 14:26 08:32 - 21:16 32
Dukhan 07:18 - 19:32 01:05 - 13:15 33
Abu Samra 06:29 - 18:58 01:43 - 11:19 37

Sunrise: 05:32 LT Sunset: 17:07 LT
-------------------------
