Under the patronage of Minister of Labour HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, the Ministry of Labour (MoL) hosted a discussion panel titled ‘Nationalisation of Jobs in the Private Sector for 2025-2026’ at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on Monday.

The session was attended by Chairman of the Qatar Chamber HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Labour, CEOs, and HR directors from private sector companies.

The event aimed to foster ongoing communication with private sector representatives, ensuring alignment with nationalisation objectives and promoting the integration of a highly skilled Qatari workforce into the private sector. Dr Marri stressed the importance of the private sector in Qatar’s sustainable development and economic growth.

He highlighted that the nationalisation plan would be shaped through consultations with the private sector before being approved by the Cabinet. He added that the Ministry of Labour has been working to enhance the digital infrastructure of the labour sector, introducing continuous updates to digital services aimed at simplifying processes for businesses and employers, facilitating quicker transactions, and improving the overall work environment.

The minister emphasised the crucial role played by the partnership between the public and private sectors in the labour market, enhancing their collective capacity to overcome challenges.

He noted that the Ministry of Labour has organised numerous meetings and consultative workshops with private sector representatives to improve the work environment and expand employment opportunities for citizens.

He added that the enactment of the nationalisation law for the private sector would propel efforts to attract a national workforce into an effective trajectory through the implementation of a comprehensive national programme offering facilities and incentives.

He stressed that the primary objective of the law is to support the private sector, not to impose obstacles on companies and institutions.

The minister assured that the government fully acknowledges the significance of private sector institutions in strengthening the role of the national workforce, adding that the nationalisation law has established mechanisms to support the private sector, enabling it to benefit from qualified, trained national talent through various incentives, advantages, and facilities.

Dr Marri outlined that the ministry would roll out a package of incentive programmes for private sector entities, which will include covering the employer’s contribution to the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority, granting additional work permits, and providing national awards for entities excelling in nationalization efforts.

He also highlighted that the Cabinet had, in principle, approved the establishment of the Qatar Nationalisation Award for the private sector, which will serve as a positive competitive incentive among private sector institutions in their efforts to nationalise jobs.

“We will collaborate with private sector institutions to implement a series of qualification and training programmes for job seekers, including university graduates, as well as students from higher education institutions and schools,” he added.

He explained that the nationalisation law would be implemented in phases, allowing companies to gradually engage with the nationalisation plan while considering the challenges faced by institutions, depending on the nature of their work.

This phased approach is designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the law’s implementation and to ensure the achievement of the set targets.

Dr Marri revealed that the ministry had launched a pilot phase for nationalisation, which began in July, and saw the voluntary participation of 63 private sector entities, aimed at collecting accurate data on the effectiveness of the nationalisation plan and its capacity to attract the national workforce to the private sector.

He also announced the establishment and activation of sector-specific councils, which will coordinate efforts to create initiatives tailored to each sector in support of nationalization. These councils will ensure ongoing communication, strengthen dialogue, foster effective partnerships, and align sectoral strategies between senior officials of the Ministry of Labour and private sector institutions.

