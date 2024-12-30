Al Wakra Municipality Municipal Control Department has carried out an extensive inspection campaign targeting the Barwa area within the municipality's administrative jurisdiction.



The campaign entailed the inspection of 62 food establishments, resulting in one violation report, a recommendation to close a food establishment, and the distribution of 86 awareness stickers.



Dr Nawal Mohamed Abdulla, Assistant Director of the Municipal Control Department, said that the campaign aimed to enhance the regulatory awareness among businesses and shops and ensure compliance with the municipal laws. The campaign focused on raising awareness about Law No 18 for 2017 on Public Hygiene and Law No 1 for 2012 on the Regulation and Control of the Placement of Advertising.



Salem Mohamed al-Hajri, Head of the General Control Section, explained that the campaign included 19 inspection tours to ensure that commercial establishments comply with cleanliness and advertisement laws. Awareness stickers with QR codes were distributed, providing details of the advertisement law, planning requirements, and the procedures related to promotional advertisements.



Regarding food safety, Hamad Ibrahim al-Sheikh, Head of the Health Control Section, noted that the campaign focused on educating workers about food safety rules to ensure the provision of healthy and safe products for consumers. It also involved making sure that these food establishments are compliant with the set health regulations.



Meanwhile, Saeed al-Shawi, Senior Building Permit Inspection Expert, said the campaign also monitored the adherence to the provisions of Law No 4 for 1985 on the Organisation of Buildings and its amendments to promote urban planning and protect public and private properties.



Accordingly, the campaign successfully raised regulatory awareness and emphasised the importance of complying with laws to achieve a safe and clean environment that serves all.

