Throughout the year 2024, several infrastructure projects have been carried out at various constituencies all over the country, including commercial streets and neighbourhood markets to serve the inhabitants of these areas.



A number of members of the Central Municipal Council (CMC) told local Arabic daily Arrayah that the competent authorities are set to carry out more infrastructure developments in different areas around the country, with focus on upgrading the roads and sewage systems.



Mubarak Freish al-Salem, CMC vice-chairman and representative of constituency 15, pointed out that a number of infrastructure projects in the areas of Izghawa and Al-Kharaitiyat are currently underway. These include establishing an integrated sewage network, road paving, and beautification of the various areas there. He noted that all houses in the area will soon be connected to the sewage network, and the rainwater drainage systems have been maintained and safeguarded to meet the required safety standards. Besides, the defective spots for rainwater accumulation have been identified and addressed. He said that 28 such spots in his area have been treated. Further, there are plans for creating a new commercial street west of a Woqod fuel station in Izghawa.



Mohammed Manaa al-Khawar, CMC member for constituency 11, said that 90% of the constituency needs, such as public services, commercial complexes, parks, roads, lighting, and beautification, have already been achieved. He noted the new projects accomplished at Umm Al-Saneem area include a fuel station, a branch of Al Meera, a health centre, a park, and schools. However, he suggested the creation of a new commercial street connecting Umm Al-Saneem with Ain Khaled to further upgrade the services in the area.



Meanwhile, Jassim Ali al-Suror, CMC member for constituency 2, said that 95% of the streets in Al Dafna Area are fully completed according to the highest standards, with no ongoing roadworks or excavations, ensuring cleanliness and smooth traffic circulation throughout the area. He said that he has been constantly following up with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and contractors to get updates on the development of work on the street and road maintenance in Dafna, Onaiza, and West Bay. The focus now is on beautifying streets and gardens there.



Abdullah Khalid al-Yafai, CMC member for constituency 17, said that there are ongoing infrastructure works in Al-Kharaitiyat Area, which include extending sewage and rainwater drainage networks, repaving streets, installing lighting, beautifying the area, and creating pedestrian pathways to transform it into a highly sophisticate area. He added there are two phases of such projects, with the first set to be completed by early 2025, and said contractors are actively working on the second phase.



In addition, Al-Yafai noted the commercial street in Al-Kharaitiyat has been completely upgraded and developed, with new parking lots and improved lighting systems. Also, land plots for neighbourhood markets and public gardens have been already allocated, and awaiting final approval to start the necessary construction works.

