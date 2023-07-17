Qatar - Hungary hosted the third session of Qatari-Hungarian Joint Economic Committee in Budapest, under the chairmanship of HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry praised the close and distinguished relations between Qatar and Hungary, noting that these relations have witnessed remarkable development and deepened over the years thanks to the mutual official visits between the two countries.

Talking about investment environment in the country, HE Sheikh Mohamed stated that Qatar had launched many initiatives aimed at attracting foreign direct investment and international talents in various fields, including technology, infrastructure, health, trade and investment, in line with the country's goals aimed at creating an enabling environment for the digital ecosystem.

HE Sheikh Mohamed stressed Qatar's endeavour to continue efforts to maintain the sustainability and stability of the national economy and to contribute to strengthening the state's position as a real destination attractive to foreign investors, expressing his aspiration for both sides to take advantage of many investment opportunities available in the two countries to enhance co-operation across various sectors.

The committee reviewed aspects of co-operation in various priority sectors, and the two sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral co-operation in various fields, including trade, investment, construction, infrastructure, agriculture, maritime transport, civil aviation, health, education and information technology.

The two sides agreed to take the necessary steps to advance the approach of consolidating trade and investment co-operation between the two countries in order to increase the volume of trade exchange between them and facilitate the flow of goods, services and investments between the two countries.

