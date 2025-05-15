Washington, US – The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) inaugurated the Omani Commercial Office in the United States during a ceremony held at the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center in Washington, DC. The event was held under the patronage of H E Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, the sultanate’s ambassador to the US.

The Omani Commercial Office in the US aims to support Omani exports to the American market, promote the import of high-quality US goods, attract American investments into Oman, and enable Omani companies to expand into US markets and strengthen bilateral trade partnerships.

The office will also play a pivotal role in coordinating trade delegations, organising business meetings, and providing advice and consultations on how to leverage the Free Trade Agreement between Oman and the US. Additionally, it will issue economic reports to support decision-making in export development and mutual investment.

H E Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, said that the opening of the trade office in the United States is a significant strategic step towards empowering the Omani private sector and enhancing its presence in global markets. He noted that it aligns with OCCI’s broader efforts to expand trade and investment opportunities and to establish direct communication channels with major global economies.

“We hope that the trade office will contribute to supporting Omani exports, attracting quality investments, and providing an effective platform for enhancing trade exchange between the business communities of both countries. It will also facilitate the exchange of information on regulatory procedures for Omani products entering the US market, which will positively impact the growth of the Omani private sector and its contribution to achieving sustainable economic development,” said H E Rawas.

For her part, Ibtisam bint Ahmed al Farooji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion, explained that the launch of the Omani Commercial Office in the United States falls within Oman’s strategic objective to increase the flow of foreign direct investment and its contribution to the national economy.

She indicated that this move aims to offer broader opportunities for American companies to enter the Omani market and benefit from the competitive business environment the sultanate offers. She emphasised that the establishment of the office is part of a wider plan to expand Oman’s foreign representative offices in key international markets, in order to bolster its global presence and intensify investment and trade promotion efforts.

“The US market is one of the most important commercial partners for Oman, particularly in light of the Free Trade Agreement between the two countries, which paves the way for greater trade facilitation and qualitative investment opportunities. This office will enhance access to commercial data and opportunities,” Farooji added.

H E Talal bin Sulaiman al Rahbi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the United States, described the office as a new milestone in the commercial relations between the two nations.

“This office is not merely a commercial representation designed to support Omani companies in the US market, but also an effective platform for direct engagement between the business communities of both countries. It serves as a gateway to broader cooperation and trade exchange, particularly in key sectors such as industry, technology, and clean energy,” he said.

Amy Han, Director of the Omani Commercial Office in the United States, explained that the office offers specialised services and strategic support to investors and exporters from both nations. “It aims to build effective trade links, support bilateral business growth, and facilitate market access by organising economic events, providing professional consultations, and promoting Omani products that meet the standards and requirements of the US market.”

She also noted that the office’s digital platform will serve as an integrated information hub, offering analytical insights, reliable data, and quality resources tailored to various business sectors. This will support decision-making for companies and investors, while providing an interactive environment that fosters growth and expansion.

