KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) received a delegation from the Republic of Maldives, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdulla Khalil on Tuesday, May 13 in the presence of several Kuwaiti business owners.

According to a press release issued by KCCI, the meeting began with KCCI expressing its appreciation for the delegation’s visit, as it underscores the growing ties between Kuwait and the Maldives, founded on friendship, mutual respect, and shared aspirations for economic and cultural cooperation.

It explained that the trade relations between the two countries have significantly strengthened over the past decade, with a notable increase in Kuwaiti exports to the Maldives.

The partnership between the two countries is further strengthened by their distinct strengths, particularly the excellence of Maldivian companies in the tourism and maritime industries, which attract the interest of Kuwaiti investors.

At the same time, Kuwaiti companies excel in sectors such as finance, logistics, healthcare, and energy, providing a solid foundation for productive cooperation and investment.

Meanwhile, Maldives Foreign Minister Dr. Abdulla Khalil outlined the most prominent investment opportunities available in his country, mainly in sectors such as tourism, investment, alternative energy, logistics, ports, housing cities, agriculture, and fisheries.

