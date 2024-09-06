HELSINKI: Chairperson of Qatar Chamber (QC) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani underlined the advanced cooperation between Qatar and Finland, noting that the volume of trade exchange between the two countries achieved a growth of 8 percent during the past three years, reaching $112 million last year compared to $104 million in 2020.

This came during his speech at the Qatari-Finnish roundtable held on Thursday in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, in the presence of Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani and Finnish Minister of Foreign Trade and Development HE Ville Tavio.

The roundtable discussed prospects for cooperation between the Qatari and Finnish private sectors, and investment opportunities available on both sides.

In addition, the Qatari side invited Finnish investors to forge commercial and industrial partnerships and alliances that benefit the economies of the two countries.

Sheikh Khalifa pointed out that many Finnish companies have significant investments in Qatar, whether with Qatari partners or with full Finnish ownership in various fields such as technology, aviation, digitalization and education.

He stressed Qatari investors' keenness and interest to explore investment opportunities available in Finland, calling on Finnish investors and companies to enhance cooperation with their Qatari counterparts in projects and investments that benefit the economies of the two friendly countries.

He noted that Qatar is considered one of the most preferred destinations for business and investment in the world, as it enjoys world-class infrastructure that provides a set of investment incentives and advanced economic legislation, allowing non-Qatari investors to own 100 percent of the capital in many sectors.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the investment opportunities available in many sectors, and the incentives provided by both countries to attract foreign investments.

Qatar Chamber signed a letter of intent with the Finnish Chamber, to increase the volume of trade and investments between the two countries as well as diversifying trade exchange, economic cooperation, and trade and cultural relations between the two business communities.

The letter was signed by Sheikh Khalifa and CEO of Finland Chamber of Commerce Juho Romakkaniemi.

An agreement was also signed between the Qatari company FAYN and the Finnish company HUR.

