Doha: Dukhan Bank has launched a new personal finance campaign offering the best profit rate in Qatar, starting from 3.49% annually. This campaign is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to provide distinguished financing solutions to its new customers, enabling them to achieve their financial aspirations.

Running until December 31, 2025, the campaign provides personal financing to new customers who transfer their salaries and liabilities to Dukhan Bank, offering them the best profit rate in Qatar. According to the campaign terms, customers earning QR35,000 or more qualify for a 3.49% rate, while those with incomes between QR20,000 and QR34,999 qualify for a 3.80% rate, and customers earning between QR10,000 and QR19,999 qualify for a 4.00% rate.

Additional benefits of this campaign include a grace period of up to three months before installment payments begin, with a minimum financing tenure of four years. These advantages are complemented by streamlined procedures and fast approvals, ensuring customers can secure financing quickly and without any hassle. Customers will also receive a free credit card for the first year and enjoy a full year of exclusive card benefits and rewards.

On this occasion, Talal Ahmed Al Khaja, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Dukhan Bank, stated: “We are delighted to launch this exceptional personal finance campaign, which offers the best profit rate in Qatar and provides our new customers with a financing solution that delivers significant benefits and meets their evolving needs. This campaign reflects Dukhan Bank’s ongoing commitment to driving innovation in personal finance and delivering meaningful value to its customers. Through this initiative, we aim to further strengthen our market position, enhance customer satisfaction, and support their financial aspirations with solutions that align with their needs and ambitions.”

