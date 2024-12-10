DOHA: The State of Qatar and the Dominican Republic sealed an agreement, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and a joint statement for cooperation, on the sidelines of President of the Dominican Republic HE Luis Rodolfo Abinader's visit to Doha.

The two governments inked an agreement aimed at promoting and protecting their mutual investments, and the two countries' central banks signed an MoU.

The Ministries of Interior of the two nations signed a joint statement for cooperation across areas of security and combating crime.

The signing ceremony was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials and the members of the official delegation accompanying the President of the Dominican Republic.

