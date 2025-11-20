Doha, Qatar: The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October 2025 reached 110.41 points, an increase of 0.90 percent compared with the previous month (September 2025), and by 1.11 percent compared with the same month in 2024.

The index, which measures inflation, includes 12 main groups of consumer goods comprising 737 goods and services. It is calculated based on the 2018 base year, using results derived from the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (2017-2018).

Data from the National Planning Council (NPC) showed that the monthly increase is attributed to a rise in seven groups: the “miscellaneous goods and services” group by 4.76 percent, followed by the “recreation and culture” group by 3.23 percent, the “housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels” group by 0.83 percent, the “restaurants and hotels” group by 0.20 percent, the “transport” group by 0.09 percent, the “health” group by 0.03 percent, and finally the “furniture and household equipment” group by 0.01 percent.

Meanwhile, the “food and beverages” group decreased by 0.26 percent, the “communication” group by 0.08 percent, and the “clothing and footwear” group by 0.02 percent, while no change occurred in the “tobacco” and “education” groups.

The annual increase, comparing October 2025 with the same month in 2024, is attributed to rises in seven groups: the “miscellaneous goods and services” group by 15.80 percent, followed by the “education” group by 2.07 percent, the “clothing and footwear” group by 1.65 percent, the “furniture and household equipment” group by 1.39 percent, the “housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels” group by 0.66 percent, the “recreation and culture” group by 0.38 percent, and finally the “communication” group by 0.05 percent.

In parallel, the index showed decreases in four groups: the “restaurants and hotels” group by 2.34 percent, the “health” group by 0.75 percent, the “food and beverages” group by 0.70 percent, and the “transport” group by 0.46 percent, with no notable change in the “tobacco” group.

When calculating the Consumer Price Index for October 2025 excluding the “housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels” group, the index reached 115.21, rising by 0.91 percent compared with September 2025, and by 1.21 percent compared with the same month in last year.

