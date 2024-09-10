Berlin - The joint meeting of the Executive Office and the Board of Directors of the Arab-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry was held in Berlin, today.

During his speech, HE Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Thani praised the development of economic cooperation and trade exchange between Qatar and Germany, which reached QR 7.1 billion In 2023, compared to QR 6.8 billion in 2022, showing an increase of 4.4 percent.

HE noted that the Arab-German economic relations, which have witnessed rapid development in recent years, as trade exchange between Arab countries and Germany achieved a growth of 20 percent last year, exceeding 60 billion euros, compared to 51 billion euros in 2022.

The meeting discussed ways to develop trade and industrial cooperation between Arab countries and Germany, in addition to increasing inter-trade rates.