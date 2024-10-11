Qatar - Based on orders of His Highness the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to reinforce the private sector through various economic initiatives, the Cabinet has issued directives to prepare and implement a series of economic initiatives to support the private sector and increase its contributions to the national economy.

A statement issued by the Cabinet outlined the initiatives including loan waive-offs for Qatari companies benefiting from the National Response Guarantee Program (NRGP), which was established to support the private sector during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, the Cabinet proposed initiatives to grant short-term financing for Qatari companies, that previously benefited from the NRGP, for working capital.

The Cabinet emphasised that the Amiri gesture comes as part of efforts to support private sector companies in mitigating the economic repercussions that resulted from the measures implemented to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The gesture also aligns with the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to empower the private sector and drive sustainable economic growth, thereby catalysing the nation’s comprehensive development journey.

