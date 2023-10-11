HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet\'s regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday morning.

After the meeting, HE Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:First, the Cabinet approved:1- Draft decision of the Minister of Interior on vital facilities.

The draft decision has been prepared to replace Decision No. (13) of 2009 specifying vital facilities.

2- Draft decision of the Minister of Interior on licensing conditions to carry out the work of installing and maintaining civil defense equipment, devices and materials.

Second, the Cabinet endorsed:1- Draft air services agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Suriname.

2- Draft memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of youth between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

3- Draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in legal fields between the Ministry of Justice of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Third, the Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:1- Annual report of the Civil Defense Council on the results of its work during the year 2022.

2- Report (15) on the results of the work of the Permanent Committee for Monitoring Fuel Filling and Storage Stations.

3- Report (56) on the results of the work of the National Committee for the Prohibition of Weapons during the period from 1/5 to 31/8/2023.

4- Report on the results of the 5th meeting of the joint committee emanating from the bilateral agreement between the State of Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran on regulating the employment of Iranian Labor in the State of Qatar.

