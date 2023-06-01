The Cabinet took necessary measures to ratify a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the governments of Qatar and the government of Georgia.

The Cabinet then approved a raft agreement on the promotion and protection of mutual investments between the government of Qatar and the government of the Dominican Republic.

It also approved a draft memorandum of cooperation on providing a set of specialised educational vocational programs for primary and early education students between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and INJAZ Qatar.

The Cabinet reviewed the report of the National Cyber Security Agency regarding the launch of the “Cybersecurity Educational Curricula” project, and took the appropriate decision thereon.

