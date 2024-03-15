Doha, Qatar: The Ambassador of Argentina to Qatar, H E Guillermo Nicolas, stressed the growing and constantly developing diplomatic relations between Qatar and Argentina.

Speaking to The Peninsula, he revealed that both nations are commemorating 50 years of relations this year and the following year.

The bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Argentina trace back to June 15, 1974, in New York. It was during this day that both nations issued a joint declaration, establishing the foundational principles of diplomatic relations between Doha and Buenos Aires.

Ambassador Nicolas said, “We are working to develop our relationship – and it’s not difficult as ties are deeply-rooted.”

“This year and the following year, we are celebrating the establishment of our diplomatic relationship. It was in 2010 when the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani visited Argentina, followed by several visits of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Argentina. And there is presence of Argentine officials in Qatar and our embassy though relatively new is actively working to strengthen relations,” Ambassador Nicolas said.

The envoy explained that the Argentina Embassy in Qatar is 10 years old.

With Qatar’s focus on food security and Argentina’s robust agriculture and livestock sector, Ambassador Nicolas highlighted the complementary nature of their economies. He noted that the country excels in energy production, which presents opportunities for collaboration and mutual learning, he explained. Regarding potential visits by Argentine officials to Qatar, Ambassador Nicolas expressed optimism. “While we do not have a visit scheduled yet, we are working towards facilitating exchanges between the two countries.

“The new Argentine government, under President Javier Milei, is still in its early stages, but we hope to arrange visits for both countries – Argentina and Qatar,” he added.

According to the Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), Argentina exported $48.9m worth of goods to Qatar in 2022. Iron pipes, soybean meal, and corn were among the main products exported. Over the past 27 years, Argentina’s exports to Qatar have grown steadily at an annualised rate of 9.85%.

Qatar exported $116m worth of goods to Argentina in 2022, with petroleum gas, nitrogenous fertilisers, and refined petroleum being the primary products. Qatar’s exports to Argentina have experienced significant growth, with an annualised rate of 49.5% over the last 27 years, demonstrating the deepening economic ties between the two nations.

