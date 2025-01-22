Buenos Aires: The State of Qatar and Argentina signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on enhancing bilateral cooperation in civil aviation.

The MoU was signed by the In Charge of Managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohamed bin Faleh Al Hajri from the Qatari side and Minister of

Transport and Head of Civil Aviation in Argentina Franco Mogetta from the Argentine side, with the presence of HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Argentina Batal bin Mojab Al Dosari.

The MoU allows designated carriers from both countries to operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights with full transportation rights, in addition to including provisions for code-sharing agreements between the designated airlines, which will make air travel between Qatar and Argentina easier and strengthen their commercial and tourism connections.

The signing of this MoU represents a positive and important step in enhancing bilateral cooperation in the civil aviation sector, contributing to the achievement of each country's vision in this area and their ongoing efforts to develop and improve air transport services.

Following the signing, the two sides discussed various topics of mutual interest with regards to civil aviation, as well as ways to enhance and develop these areas to benefit both countries.

