SAN JOSE: On the sidelines of the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to the Republic of Costa Rica, several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed, on Wednesday, to further reinforce bilateral cooperation.

An agreement on mutual exemption from entry visas for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports between the Governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Costa Rica was signed, in addition to a MoU for cooperation in the area of health between the two governments, as well as a MoU on sports cooperation between the Ministry of Sports and Youth in the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MIDEPOR) in the Republic of Costa Rica.

Additionally, a MoU was signed for cooperation in sharing news between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and National System of Radio and Television (SINART) in the Republic of Costa Rica, along with a MoU for cooperation in the field of diplomatic training between the Diplomatic Institute at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the State of Qatar and the Manuel Maria de Peralta Diplomatic Academy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica.

The first executive program of the cultural cooperation agreement between the Governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Costa Rica for 2025, 2026, and 2027 was signed, in addition to a MoU for bilateral cooperation to establish the Joint ministerial committee for trade cooperation between the Governments of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Costa Rica.

