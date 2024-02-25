His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Saturday with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his office at Lusail Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various areas of co-operation, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

HE Chief of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al- Muraikhi,Ambassador of Qatar to the Hellenic Republic Ali bin Khalfan al-Mansouri, and a number of senior officials attended the meeting.

On the Greek side, the meeting was attended by Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic to Qatar Ioannis Ioannidis, Director of the Prime Minister's Diplomatic Office Anna-Maria Boura, Advisor on International Policy and Public Diplomacy Aristotelia Peloni, and several senior officials who are members of the accompanying official delegation.

His Highness the Amir hosted a luncheon in honour of Prime Minister Mitsotakis and his accompanying delegation.

