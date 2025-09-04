DOHA: Qatar Airways has announcedthe upcoming launch of operations at The Red Sea, Saudi Arabia with three weekly flights from October 21, 2025, making it the 12th destination in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be served by the airline.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “Qatar Airways’ addition of The Red Sea route to our global network is yet another example of our dedication to providing diverse destinations that the discerning global traveller demands. The Red Sea – our 12th destination in Saudi Arabia – offers a wide range of distinct and enriching Middle East experiences. With this announcement, these travel experiences are now accessible with the World’s Best Airline through our award-winning hub – Hamad International Airport.”

Red Sea Global Group CEO, John Pagano, said: “The launch of these new flights with Qatar Airways is a significant step in our journey to establishing The Red Sea as a premier luxury destination on the world stage. As we continue to open more hotels and attractions, this route makes it easier than ever for travellers to experience unparalleled luxury, explore the rich local Saudi culture, and learn about our pioneering regenerative tourism approach.”

The new route is set to open greater regional connectivity and boost travel from Asia and Europe to Saudi Arabia, making Qatar Airways the only airline connecting The Red Sea to more than 170 global destinations. Additionally, the World’s Best Airline, as voted by Skytrax in 2025, operates more than 130 weekly flights across Saudi Arabia, offering passengers from six continents seamless access to the Kingdom’s incredible destinations.

The Red Sea offers more than 90 pristine islands, rugged canyons, ancient landscapes, and one of the largest barrier reef systems in the world to travellers seeking wellness, adventure, history, and scenic getaways. It now counts five luxury hotels that are open and welcoming guests. This year Shura Island, the heart of The Red Sea, will begin opening the first of its 11 resorts, as well as an 18-hole championship golf course, dining and retail options, signature experiences and cultural programming.

Qatar Airways’ inaugural flight will take place on 21 October 2025:

Doha (DOH) to The Red Sea (RSI) – Flight QR1226: Departure 09:15; Arrival 12:15

The Red Sea (RSI) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1227: Departure 14:15; Arrival 16:45

Qatar Airways flights will depart every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to The Red Sea (RSI) – Flight QR1226: Departure 07:45; Arrival 10:45

The Red Sea (RSI) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1227: Departure 11:45; Arrival 14:15

The Red Sea International Airport is architecturally inspired by its desert environment. The airport aims to serve over a million passengers per year by 2030. Since its launch in 2023, the Red Sea International Airport has been operated by daa International.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club members can make their trips more rewarding by collecting Avios on their flights as well as shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free at Hamad International Airport. Members can spend their Avios on travel and lifestyle rewards of their choice including bidding on money-can’t-buy experiences with Privilege Club Collection.

Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide. Bookings can be made at: qatarairways.com or through the airline’s mobile application.

