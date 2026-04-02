Muscat: The Ministry of Energy and Minerals (MEM) in the Sultanate of Oman, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR) and the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), is studying the feasibility of developing a pumped-storage hydroelectric or hydropower system to generate electricity from dams in the Sultanate.

In a statement, the MEM said that the study focuses on utilizing the abundant water in certain dams to convert it into a renewable energy source, supporting the Sultanate of Oman's efforts to diversify its energy mix and enhance reliance on clean energy sources, while leveraging existing water infrastructure to bolster energy security and sustainability.

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