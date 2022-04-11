KUWAIT CITY - Parliament’s Interior and Defense Committee has agreed to set up a mechanism to be implemented in the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense to implement Kuwaitization on jobs of administrative, secretarial and office documentation nature.

The appointment to these positions would be based on a system that gives priority to Kuwaitis holding a certificate of intermediate or primary education, followed by retired civilians who wish to occupy this position, and then the Bedoun residents born in Kuwait or hold with the 1965 census certificates, reports Al-Anba daily.

The committee prepared its report based on the proposal submitted by MP Muhalhal Al-Mudhaf, and referred it to the National Assembly to take the appropriate action.

The text of the addendum’s proposal was as follows: “The work and tasks carried out by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior are of a sensitive nature and concerned with the protection of public order, national security and all levels of guard. Given the nature of confidential transactions of great importance which take priority in relation to the protection of public order and the regular functioning of public utilities steadily on security, I therefore propose to set up a mechanism to be followed by these ministries in order to apply the Kuwaitization policy on administrative and secretarial jobs and office documentation positions, so that the appointment process to these positions is based on a specific system in the following order:

1 – Kuwaitis holding intermediate and primary certificates

2 – Civil retirees who wish to occupy these positions

3 – Bedoun residents who were born in Kuwait or those who are covered in the 1965 census

