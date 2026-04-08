MUSCAT: Oman is stepping up investment in transport, ports and digital infrastructure as it moves into the next phase of its long-term economic diversification drive, with more than RO1.2 billion ($3.1 billion) in road projects and a target to raise the digital economy’s direct contribution to GDP to RO1.5 billion by 2030. The plans were outlined by Oman’s Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology in a ministerial statement to the Shura Council, where he reviewed the government’s performance under the 2021-2025 development plan and set out priorities for 2026-2030.

The minister said the roads sector had seen the launch or implementation of more than 60 projects across the country during the current five-year plan, aimed at improving links between regions, easing traffic bottlenecks and supporting wider economic activity. Several strategic road schemes are due to be completed in 2026, while work on the expansion of Muscat Expressway is expected to begin in the third quarter of that year.

Land transport also recorded stronger growth, with sector revenue rising 18 per cent in 2025.

The ministry said its Naql digital platform processed more than 900,000 transactions between 2019 and 2025, and issued more than 290,000 licences in 2025 alone. Public bus services carried more than 5 million passengers, reflecting a broader push to modernise transport services and move more processes online. Ports were another standout area. Omani ports handled more than 143 million tonnes of cargo in 2025, while container throughput topped 5.1 million TEUs.

The minister said Salalah Port is expanding capacity from 4.5 million to 6 million TEUs, part of a broader effort to strengthen Oman’s position in regional trade and logistics. Other projects include ship recycling, marine fuel services and new concession agreements at ports.

Revenue from the ports sector rose 17.4 per cent in 2025, while maritime affairs revenue increased 9.4 per cent, according to the statement. Looking ahead, the ministry said its 2026-2030 agenda would focus on more competitive and lower-emission ports, green fuel projects, ship recycling and the development of smaller and medium-sized ports.

The logistics sector attracted around RO3.3 billion in investment during the current five-year plan, with 18 investment agreements worth more than RO100 million signed in 2025. The minister said the next stage would centre on better integration between ports, airports, free zones and land crossings, alongside stronger multimodal transport links and more digitised supply-chain systems.

On the digital side, Oman said it simplified more than 3,166 government services and digitised 2,277 services and permits. Digital government transactions exceeded 48 million in 2025, up nearly 78 per cent from the previous year, while electronic authentication processes topped 200 million. The country also climbed to 41st place globally in the 2024 e-government development index, the minister said.

Private investment in artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies exceeded RO79 million, while the e-commerce market reached RO288 million in 2025. Non-cash transactions rose 703 per cent between 2020 and 2025, underlining the pace of change in digital payments and financial technology.

The minister said core digital economy activities contributed about RO800 million to the economy in 2023.

By 2030, Oman aims to lift that figure to around RO1.5 billion, attract RO300 million in foreign technology investment, add 100 tech start-ups and create nearly 14,000 jobs, as it tries to build new engines of growth beyond oil under Vision 2040.

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