Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) provided 1,728 jobs in the field of information and communications technology (ICT) in the third quarter of 2024.

The job opportunities are in 33 professions, including leadership, specialised and technical positions, with Omanis filling 80% of these positions.

These developments reflect the ministry’s ongoing efforts to promote Omanisation and increase the employment of Omanis in the ICT sector. The percentage of nationals in this sector rose from 49.71% in 2023 to 62.02% in 2024.

MTCIT’s National Digital Upskilling Initiative (Makeen Programme) has helped in the employment of Omanis, contributing to the development of national talent in the ICT sector.

