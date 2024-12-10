Muscat – H H Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, received on Sunday Haitham Faisal al Ghais, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and his accompanying delegation, who are currently visiting Oman.

During the meeting, H H Sayyid Fahd affirmed that Oman appreciates the significant role of OPEC in coordinating and unifying the petroleum policies of its member states and determining the best ways to protect their interests.

He highlighted Oman’s ongoing cooperation with the organisation to ensure the success of its efforts to achieve stability in global oil markets, noting that Oman has contributed effectively to the establishment of the joint alliance between OPEC and non-member states (OPEC+) since 2016.

The meeting reviewed various aspects of cooperation between Oman’s government and OPEC, including the efforts made to ensure a balance in energy supplies to serve the global economy, as well as identifying appropriate measures to protect the organisation’s interests.

For his part, the Secretary-General of OPEC emphasised that the Sultanate of Oman, under its wise leadership, contributes to supporting OPEC’s efforts. He noted that Oman actively participates in the organisation’s meetings as an observer and works to coordinate policies related to oil markets, commending the achievements made by the sultanate in many fields.

The OPEC chief also underscored the importance of this visit, which aims to discuss ways of supporting the organisation’s goals.

The meeting was attended by H E Eng Salim Nassir al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

