Muscat – The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has invited global companies participating in the PharmaConex Exhibition in Cairo, Egypt, to invest in Oman’s pharmaceutical sector.

PharmaConex, held in Cairo from September 1 to 3, is a major event that brings together numerous companies operating in the pharmaceutical industry and investors.

At the exhibition, OPAZ’s pavilion highlighted the investment opportunities available in Oman’s economic, industrial, and free zones, as well as the key factors that contribute to successful investment in the pharmaceutical sector. The pavilion also showcased the major achievements of companies operating in the sector and their flagship products.

During a panel discussion on the sidelines of the exhibition, OPAZ presented the incentives, opportunities, and advantages offered to investors. These include tax and customs exemptions, the possibility of 100% foreign ownership of projects, streamlined licensing procedures through a unified investment window, and the advanced infrastructure of the economic, free, and industrial zones, including ports, airports, and integrated logistics networks.

OPAZ has placed special emphasis on the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector in its strategic plans, recognising the sector’s high added value and strong growth potential in vital areas such as healthcare and pharmacy. These opportunities extend not only to the local market but also to the Gulf, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

During its participation, OPAZ focused on attracting biotechnology companies, manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), pharmaceutical packaging firms, research and development centres, and other related businesses operating in the pharmaceutical sector.

The Authority invited attendees to visit its pavilion to explore firsthand the investment opportunities offered across Oman’s economic, free, and industrial zones.

The OPAZ delegation at PharmaConex includes specialists from the Authority itself, the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), the Salalah Free Zone, the Sohar Free Zone, and the Khazaen Economic Zone.

