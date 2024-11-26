Ooredoo Qatar, Qatar's leading provider of telecommunications and ICT services, has announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Doha Bank (Qatari public shareholding company), aimed at leveraging the strengths of both organisations to meet growing market demand through innovative business streams and enhanced customer experiences.

Ooredoo said that the collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic partnership designed to benefit both parties' customers, and outlines joint initiatives such as employee services, cross-selling opportunities, loyalty programs, and advanced customer analytics.

Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani said, "We are pleased to join forces with Doha Bank to deliver exceptional value and create mutually beneficial opportunities for our customers. With our expertise, we will bring a host of innovative services and benefits, from co-branded card offerings to exclusive mobile device plans and more. This is a significant step in our ongoing mission to upgrade our customers' world."

Group Chief Executive Officer of Doha Bank Group Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani said, "Our partnership with Ooredoo represents a significant step in Doha Bank's mission to deliver transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of Qatar's vibrant economy."

"By joining forces, we are committed to driving innovation and connectivity that will enhance individual and business experiences across Qatar," he added, pointing out that this collaboration underscores their dedication to fostering a resilient, integrated community aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

