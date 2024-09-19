Muscat: The producer price index in the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase of 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, according to data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The prices of mining and quarrying group rose by 5.2%, the prices of crude petroleum and natural gas products rose by 5.4% and the prices of metal ore products increased by 6.2%, while the price of stone, sand and clay fell by 1.6%.

The prices of the manufacturing industries group rose by 0.5%, and most of the prices of the subgroups decreased by varying percentages, where the most notable of them are the prices of the transportable goods group, which rose by 1.1%, the metal products, machinery and equipment group fell by 1%, and the food, beverages and textile products rose by 2.4%.

The prices of electrical energy group, and water group increased by 2.2% and 5.5%, respectively.

