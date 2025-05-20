Muscat – Senior officials and business leaders from Oman and Japan met in Tokyo on Monday to strengthen trade and investment ties, as the Omani-Japanese Investment Forum sought to unlock new areas of economic collaboration.

The forum coincided with the official visit of a delegation from the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), led by Rashid bin Amer al Musalhi, First Vice Chairman of the OCCI. The delegation also included representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the Ministry of Health, and their Japanese counterparts.

In his address to the forum, Musalhi highlighted the strategic importance of the event in deepening commercial cooperation. “The Omani-Japanese partnership has seen significant growth over more than five decades,” he said. “This growth reflects the depth and strength of our bilateral ties.”

According to Musalhi, trade between the two countries grew by 7% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Oman’s key exports to Japan include crude oil, natural gas, aluminium, and fishery products such as squid, tuna, and vegetables like green beans. In return, Oman imports automobiles, machinery, electrical equipment and vehicle spare parts from Japan.

The visit aimed to support Oman’s private sector by identifying investment opportunities in areas such as information technology, renewable energy, the circular economy, transportation and logistics and advanced manufacturing. Musalhi reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment to promoting economic links and encouraging Japanese investment in Oman.

The forum also highlighted potential cooperation in healthcare, food security, tourism, and both renewable and conventional energy. Presentations showcased Oman’s investment climate, outlining incentives for foreign investors and ongoing national projects, with a special focus on the health sector.

The discussions reflected a broader effort to attract Japanese interest in Oman’s evolving economic landscape, as the sultanate seeks to deepen its global trade relationships.

