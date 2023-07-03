Muscat: The population of the Sultanate of Oman has reached more than 5 million by the first half of 2023, said the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

According to the NCSI, the population of the Sultanate of Oman until the middle of 2023 reached 5,079,514.

The population clock at the National Centre for Statistics and Information indicated that Omanis constituted 57 percent of the population of the Sultanate, reaching 2,895,547.

The data also showed that expatriates constituted 43 percent of the population of the Sultanate of Oman, with a total of 2,183,967.