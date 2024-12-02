Duqm – Oman’s fisheries sector has seen marked growth this year, with fish production increasing by 13% from January to July, according to H E Dr Saud bin Hamoud al Habsi, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water Resources.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new fish canning and processing complex in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) on Thursday, H E Habsi announced that production reached 410,000 tonnes during the period, up from 364,000 tonnes in the same period last year. The value of fish production rose by 6%, from RO261mn to RO277mn, while the sector’s contribution to the GDP at constant prices increased by 12.1%, reaching RO143.9mn in the first half of 2024 compared to RO128.4mn in the same period last year.

The minister also highlighted that Oman exported 218,000 tonnes of fish worth RO97mn in the first nine months of the year to 71 countries, reflecting the sector’s growing role in international markets.

Largest seafood processing facility

The event marked the launch of the International Seafood Company’s (Simak) state-of-the-art fish canning and processing complex in Duqm. A subsidiary of Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the facility is set to produce over 100 million cans of tuna annually, along with sardines and mackerel, positioning Oman as a major player in the global seafood industry.

The plant boasts the largest seafood processing capacity in the GCC, capable of handling over 30,000 tonnes of raw materials annually. The facility aims to meet domestic demand while enhancing Oman’s reputation in international seafood markets.

Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidi, Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ), described the complex as a vital investment in Duqm’s fisheries and food industries sector. “SEZAD has become a hub for investments in fisheries, and the authority continues to offer facilities to attract further development. There are plans to further expand the fisheries industries zone,” he said

