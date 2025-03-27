Muscat – The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in collaboration with the Indian Economic Trade Organisation, hosted the Omani-Indian Businessmen’s meeting on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two nations.

Business leaders from both the countries exchanged expertise and explored investment opportunities in key sectors, including renewable energy, oil and gas, fisheries and aquaculture, industry, trade, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and human resources. The event aimed to foster strategic partnerships that drive sustainable development.

Faisal bin Abdullah al Rawas, Chairman of OCCI, said that the meeting aligns with the chamber’s ongoing efforts to enhance private-sector collaboration between Oman and India.

He highlighted the significance of such gatherings in identifying new avenues for cooperation and maximising emerging economic opportunities.

“Omani-Indian economic relations have witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, with forums and business meetings playing a pivotal role in deepening cooperation and uncovering investment prospects,” Rawas stated. He stressed that bilateral engagements between business leaders pave the way for stronger trade relations, new partnerships and the exchange of expertise.

The meeting featured bilateral discussions aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties, with a focus on high-potential sectors central to sustainable development.

“Let us work together to transform these opportunities into productive partnerships and impactful projects,” Rawas added.

On the sidelines, Rawas met with the Indian delegation led by Oscar Kerketta, Chairman of the Energy Committee of the Indian Economic Trade Organisation. Their discussions centred on enhancing collaboration in key strategic sectors and expanding trade and investment relations.

The event also marked the launch of a book highlighting the historical, economic, and diplomatic ties between Oman and India, commemorating the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations.

